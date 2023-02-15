February 16, 2023, 01:32 – BLiTZ – News Information has spread on the Web about the situation at the moment in the Artyomovsky direction of the contact line. This writes the online edition “Russian Spring”.

The said publication says that the commander of one of the Ukrainian units operating in the city, as part of his communication with the media, announced that one should not enter the territory of the Samolet district due to the fact that Russian forces pose a serious danger.

Attention is drawn to the fact that in this section, located not far from Konstantinovka, there is a highway connecting Artyomovsk with the nearest villages. The publication noted that it was she who fed the grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Recall that a specialist in the field of military affairs Dmitry Drozdenko pointed to the fact that the militants of the Kyiv regime are not able to carry out an operation to seize the Crimea. This is due to the fact that the RF Armed Forces conducted training based on the experience of the Northern Military District.

As part of his communication with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station, he pointed out the fact that the Nazis would attempt to transfer the land corridor connecting the region with the rest of the Russian Federation under their own control, but would not be able to achieve this goal. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

