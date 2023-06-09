FIH Pro League: India beat Argentina 3-0 to retain top spot

New Delhi, 9 June (Hindustan Times). After a disappointing performance against the hosts Netherlands, the Indian men’s hockey team registered a 3-0 win against Argentina in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 in Eindhoven on Thursday night.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh (33′), Amit Rohidas (39′) and Abhishek (59′) scored for the Indian team in the match. With this win, the Indian team has reached the top of the pool standings with 27 points from 14 matches.

At the beginning of the first quarter, the Argentine team looked more aggressive. His defending in the D forced India to commit mistakes, which resulted in a penalty corner (PC) for Argentina in the third minute, but they could not capitalize on the opportunity. India countered quickly and Abhishek took a powerful shot but the ball hit the post. Argentina looked dangerous in their attack but experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh stood his ground, pulling off two brilliant saves to keep the opposition from scoring.

Neither team could score in the first quarter. India started the second quarter on a positive note. Young strikers Karthi Selvam, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh took turns creating chances but to no avail, while Argentina kept Krishan Pathak, who replaced Sreejesh in goal, busy at the post. He landed some strong attacks in the circle, but Pathak put up some quick defense to fend off his attacks.

Less than three minutes into the third quarter, India earned their first PC of the game and Mandeep Singh converted it to give India a 1–0 lead. This was Mandeep’s 18th individual goal this season.

In the 39th minute, Amit Rohidas converted a penalty corner to increase India’s lead to 2-0. In the 59th minute of the match, Abhishek scored a goal to increase India’s lead to 3-0 and this score proved to be decisive.