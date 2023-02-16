Fiji lifts all coronavirus restrictions for tourists

Fiji has lifted all travel restrictions related to the spread of COVID-19. This was announced on February 14 by the tourism department of the country’s government.

“Foreign travelers arriving in Fiji by air or sea will no longer be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and travel insurance to enter Fiji,” the statement said.

In the event that a coronavirus test is required to enter another country and it shows a positive result, the patient will have to spend five days in isolation in Fiji.

Earlier, on January 10, it became known that Hong Kong is ready to classify COVID-19 as an endemic disease, which will allow the city to remove most restrictions, including self-isolation for infected patients. The government will closely monitor the situation when deciding whether to make changes to the city’s epidemic control measures.

At the same time, on January 4, the European Union called on all countries of the association to introduce testing for COVID-19 for visitors from China. Countries were advised to introduce requirements to pass a negative coronavirus test no more than 48 hours before departure from China to the EU. Random testing for passengers arriving from China was also recommended.

In addition, the US authorities have required those arriving from China to demonstrate a negative test for coronavirus from January 5. The measure applies to all passengers over the age of two. The UK has also joined in.

On December 26, China’s National Health Commission announced that only a negative PCR test for COVID-19 taken two days before arrival would be required to enter the country after the lifting of quarantine from January 8, 2023.

