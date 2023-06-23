Film ‘Adipurush’ did not run even after special discount

Superstar Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Adipurush’ has completed a week since its release. On the one hand, where this film is being criticized. At the same time, all these are affecting the box office collection as well. Now the seventh day collection of this film has come to the fore. The collection figures are extremely disappointing. After the release, ‘Adipurush’ had a great opening at the Worldwide Box Office. The film collected a worldwide collection of 300 crores in the first weekend itself. But, two days after its release, the condition of ‘Adipurush’ deteriorated. The film’s business at the box office is slowing down.

The seventh day’s earning of the film ‘Adipurush’ is so low that the makers of this film made on a budget of more than 500 crores are sweating. Due to the continuous trolling of the dialogue of the film, the makers have also changed the controversial dialogue. Not only this, the ticket prices were also reduced to lure the audience to the theatres. However, the film is still not getting much success at the box office.

If you look at the new figures of the collection of ‘Adipurush’, you will realize that how much response this film is getting. According to the initial data of Saknilk, there has been a huge drop in the collection of Adipurush on the seventh day as well. The film has done a business of 5.50 crores across the country on Thursday (June 22) itself. With this, ‘Adipurush’ has collected a total of 260 crores at the domestic box office in seven days.

The film ‘Adipurush’ collected 86.75 crores from the country on the first day of release i.e. Friday (June 16). After this, the film collected 62.25 crores on Saturday and 69.10 crores on Sunday. However, on Monday the film collected only 16 crores. Earned 10.70 crores on Tuesday and 7.50 crores on Wednesday. After this there has been a steady decline in this number.

The total earning of the film has now gone up to 260 crores. Next two days are weekend. In such a situation, it will be important to see whether the film’s earnings will increase in these days or not. The film was released on 16 June.