Film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ continues to rock at the box office

Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is still getting a lot of love from the audience. It has maintained its strong presence at the box office in the third weekend as well. With the audience’s love and overwhelmingly positive response, the film did a business of 1.75 crores on Saturday, taking its total to 73.96 crores in India. With this, the film has emerged as the surprise hit of the year.

The film which made a grand opening with a collection of 9.25 crores on the first day, collected 7 crores on Friday i.e. the second day, followed by a collection of 10.10 crores on the third day Saturday, followed by 12.15 crores on the fourth day Sunday. Its collection continued to grow.

After this, on the fifth day, the film collected 4.21 crores and passed the Monday test. While on the sixth day i.e. Tuesday, the film collected 4.05 crores. At the same time, the film crossed the 50 crore mark on Wednesday i.e. on the 7th day with 3.45 crores. Due to this, on the eighth day on Thursday, the film collected 3 crores. While on the 9th day, the film’s collection on Friday stood at 2.85 crores and on the 10th day, Saturday, the film collected 4.75 crores. Along with this, there was a tremendous jump of 70 percent in the film’s earnings on Saturday. On the other hand, while entering the Sapur Hit Club, the film earned 5.25 crores on Sunday i.e. 11th day, due to which the total earnings of the 11-day film has become 66.06 crores net.

The film collected 1.45 crores on Monday, 12th day and further collections were like this, 13th day Tuesday 1.45 crores, 14th day Wednesday 1.15 crores, 15th day Thursday 1.0 crores, 16th day Friday 1.10 crores and 17th day Saturday 1.75 cr. In this way, the net collection of the film in 17 days has gone up to 73.96 crores.

The film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a major collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Sharin Mantri Kedia along with Kishore Arora and director Sameer Vidwan have won National Awards for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ was released in theaters on 29 June 2023.