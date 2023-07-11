Film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ continues to rock at the box office

Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ is leaving its mark on the hearts of the audience along with the box office. With the audience’s love and positive word of mouth, the film has collected Rs 2 crore on Monday. This took its total to 68.06 crores in India and the film has crossed the 100 crores mark worldwide.

The film, which took a stellar start with a collection of Rs 9.25 crore on Day 1, collected Rs 7 crore on Friday i.e. the second day. On the third day Saturday the film collected 10.10 crores, while on the fourth day Sunday the collection continued to rise with Rs 12.15 crores.

After this, on the fifth day, the film passed the Monday test by collecting Rs 4.21 crore, while on the sixth day i.e. Tuesday, the film collected Rs 4.05 crore. At the same time, the film crossed the 50 crore mark on Wednesday i.e. on the 7th day with 3.45 crores. Due to this, the film collected 3 crores on 8th day Thursday, while on 9th day Friday, the film’s collection was 2.85 crores and on 10th day Saturday, the film collected Rs 4.75 crores. Along with this, there was a tremendous jump of 70 percent in the film’s earnings on Saturday. While entering the Sapur Hit Club, the film earned 5.25 crores on Sunday i.e. 11th day, taking the nett of the film to 66.06 crores in 11 days. Now on Monday, the film has collected two crores and with this the total earnings of 12 days have become 68.06 crores nett.

The film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a major collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Sharin Mantri Kedia along with Kishore Arora and director Sameer Vidwan have won National Awards for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ was released in theaters on 29 June 2023.