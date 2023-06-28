Film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ ready for release on June 29, makers released family poster

Fans are eagerly waiting for Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, but now the film is all set to hit the theaters on June 29. The audience’s excitement about the film is already palpable, but now the makers have added to the excitement of the fans by releasing a new family poster of the film, which guarantees a family entertainer on the big screen.

In such a situation, just a day before the release of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, the makers have released an interesting poster. In this poster, the magical couple Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani can be seen as bride and groom. The excitement of watching the film on the big screen has reached the next level after seeing the grand family wedding set up in the poster.