Filmmaker Ashok Pandit's Twitter account suspended before the release of 72 Hooren, know what is happening in the film...

72 Hooren is the latest Bollywood film, which is being discussed everywhere. Ever since the film Teacher was released, many people objected to it and demanded a ban on the film. Now its co-producer and famous filmmaker Ashok Pandit is in trouble. Actually Ashok Pandit’s Twitter account has been suspended. Please inform that Ashok Pandit’s Twitter account has been suspended at such a time, his film ’72 Hooren’ is about to release. Kapil Mishra has opposed the suspension of Ashok Pandit’s Twitter account. Kapil Mishra tweeted, in which he wrote, why Ashok Pandit’s Twitter account was suspended before the release of 72 Hooren.

72 Huron is discussed everywhere

We and you also keep listening to the talk of 72 heroes every now and then, for the last few days 72 heroes are also in discussion because the teaser of a film focused on terrorism has been released in which 72 heroes are discussed. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, this film depicts how some fundamentalists trick the youth and push them towards terrorism in the name of Jannat. In this 51-second teaser, terrorists like Osama bin Laden, Ajmal Kasab, Yakub Memon, Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed and Sadiq Saeed are mentioned.

Story of ’72 Huron’

Ashok Pandit is in limelight for his film ’72 Hooren’. The story of the film is about two men named Bilal and Hakeem, who take extremist training with a belief that they will get Jannat after sacrificing their lives in the name of Allah. However, the controversy regarding the film is increasing continuously. Many people are calling it a propaganda film and are saying that through this an attempt is being made to tarnish the image of Muslims. This film will be released on 7 July.

