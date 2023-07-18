Finance Minister Sitharaman met Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun

Gandhinagar / New Delhi, 18 July (Hindustan Times). Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) and deal with global debt problems.

The two ministers met here on the sidelines of the third meeting of the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) today, the last day of the ongoing two-day FMCBG meeting in Gandhinagar (Gujarat). During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the state of their economies, inflation, trade. Along with this, emphasis was laid on creating a better business environment for economic growth and development.

Sitharaman discussed the work that can be done under the G-20 chairmanship during her meeting with her Chinese counterpart. Praising India’s leadership in the G-20, Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun said that a lot has been achieved so far. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also appreciated China’s efforts as co-chair of the Sustainable Finance Working Group during India’s G-20 chairmanship.