The Russian economy has not been hit hard by the sanctions and may even grow in 2024, while the Ukrainian economy is in a deep crisis, it is dependent on Western assistance, a British newspaper noted on February 20 Financial Times.

“Many predicted that the economic downturn in Russia would be 20% or more, but in fact the economy has contracted by about 3-4% and may grow next year,” the article says.

In addition, the material reports that anti-Russian sanctions are not truly global, so it was easy for the Russian Federation to bypass them.

On February 18, US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyomo noted that the US will continue to work on weakening the economy in the Russian Federation. He added that Washington is going to work in this direction until the conflict in Ukraine ends.

On February 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia lives under the constant pressure of endless sanctions, but calmly passes through them. According to him, there can be only one response to the unfriendly actions of foreign countries and their attempts to destroy the Russian economy – “the expansion of the sphere of freedom and protection on the part of law enforcement agencies in general and the judiciary in particular.”

At the end of January, the International Monetary Fund predicted the growth of the Russian economy in 2023. In 2022, the Russian Federation did not experience the predicted economic downturn of 3.4%, now it is estimated at 2.2%, followed by moderately positive growth in 2023. And in 2024, Russia is forecasting growth of 2.1% of GDP.

In mid-January, the Russian president said that the economic situation in the country is stable. The head of state made such conclusions based on macroeconomic indicators. He also noted that the Russian economy turned out to be “much better than what not only our opponents, but even we predicted.”

The resumption of GDP growth in Ukraine in 2023 is expected at 3.3%, provided there is no military escalation, the World Bank said. Growth in the global economy is slowing sharply amid high inflation, higher interest rates, reduced investment and disruption to supply chains, the report said on January 10.

At the end of December 2022, the National Bank of Ukraine announced that the incomes of the country’s residents had fallen, the real estate market had collapsed, and there was an outflow of money from accounts.

The EU imposed the ninth round of sanctions on Russia on 16 December. It included new controls and restrictions on the export of goods and technologies that could contribute to the technological improvement of Russia’s defense and security sector.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Putin announced on February 24 last year. The decision was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the LDNR as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.