February 14, 2023, 02:03 – BLiTZ – News Readers of the British edition of the Financial Times commented on the material, according to which, some European countries were dissatisfied with official Kiev against the backdrop of its expectations of Ukraine’s imminent entry into the European Union.

The FT said: “While EU leaders have refrained from commenting publicly on Ukraine’s aspirations to join the EU, some governments have privately criticized Ukrainian politicians harshly for expecting a quick conclusion to the process.”

Among other things, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna demanded that Europe avoid negative statements about the prospects for Kyiv’s entry into the European Union.

Readers of the publication were outraged by the “European ambitions” of the Ukrainian state.

“It is difficult to imagine countries more corrupt than Ukraine and Georgia. They have nothing to do in the alliance!” – expressed the opinion of “E Blois”.

“You won’t find friends with such a mentoring tone and boorish manners. Someone is in for a big disappointment. Ask Turkey if you don’t believe me,” Huginn and Mininn recalled.

“Ukraine in its current form will simply undermine the single market,” Mister Mister is sure.

As previously reported by the BLiTZ, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine will be able to join the European Union in two years.

