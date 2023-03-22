Financier McDonald says Fed chief Powell is lying about the state of US regional banks

March 22 - BLiTZ. The head of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) Jerome Powell lies about the state of regional banks in the US. About this American financier Lawrence McDonald, reports RIA Novosti.

“They seem to be smoking in a dynamite shed. He either lied or did not understand what he was doing, ”said the financier.

McDonald predicted a 100 basis point cut in the Fed’s key rate by the end of 2023.

Earlier, United States Senator Elizabeth Warren appealed to the authorities of the country with a demand to answer for the existence of an unstable situation in the banking sector. The public is demanding accountability from regulators like the Fed because they have done a poor job, she said.