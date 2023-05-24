Fine will be imposed for not getting license for dog keeping in Lucknow, May 31 is the last date, know full details

Lucknow: Dog terror continues in Uttar Pradesh. The incidents of dog bite are continuously increasing in the state. A few days ago, the incident of dog bite came to light in the capital Lucknow. Everyday complaints are being made in the Municipal Corporation. In such a situation, the Municipal Corporation will issue a license to keep only two dogs within the area of ​​two hundred square meters. Whereas only a maximum of four dogs can be kept within the radius of three hundred square meters. Along with this, the license of those doing business of dogs in homes will not be made by the Municipal Corporation. Although the helpline number 9336212853 has been issued by the Cattle Catching Department. May 31 is the last date to get the license of the dogs.

What did the Animal Welfare Officer of the Municipal Corporation tell?

Animal Welfare Officer of the Municipal Corporation, Dr. Abhinav Verma told that the facility of making license is being given at many places in Lucknow city. There is a license fee of two hundred rupees for indigenous breed. While all English breeds have a license fee of one thousand rupees. Keep in mind that it is most important to have a mobile number and vaccination card to make a license for dog breeding. And if there is a fine of five thousand from those who keep dogs without license.

Disaster prevention class in Lucknow’s Laxman Maidan, DM saw the skill of evacuating people trapped in flood

Dog keeping license can be made here in Lucknow

Now a license will have to be made to keep a dog in Lucknow. If someone keeps a dog without a license, he will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000. Let us tell you that Dog and Pups Vivek Khand is with Neelkanth to get the license. Also Vikas Pet Care Agarwal Plaza Church Road Indiranagar, Jeev Aashray 5/350 Vikas Khand Gomtinagar, Aliganj Pet Shop And Clinic Pet Health Care And Clinic, Jankipuram Vistaar Saat Pet Care Center Kalyanpur, Daksh Pet Clinic Nilmatha, Uday Pet Clinic Eldeco, Shukla Veterinary Clinic Ashiana, Aggarwal Pet Clinic is Lekhraj Market. You can get a license to keep a dog at these places.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7GiUAzzRic)