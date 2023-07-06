Finger length reveal about you: What does your finger length tell about your personality? Learn

Finger length reveal about you: Every part of our body presents our personality in front of the people, including the fingers of our hands. You must have shown your hands to astrology many times or you must have seen many people doing this. The lines on our hands show our future. According to many astrology, the length of the fingers of our hand tells people about our personality.

when your index finger is shorter than your ring finger

Those whose index finger is short, such people look charming and attractive. They very easily bring people into their talk. At the same time, they are of very funny nature. There is a joke in most of their talks. Such people do not hesitate to take any kind of decision. They easily take all kinds of risks. Such people are very kind. If any person is in trouble in front of them, they help them. Along with this, they also give the right advice. Although people see them as overthinkers, they are passionate and stubborn towards their work.

when your index finger and ring finger are the same length

Such people are of calm nature, such people often believe in living a stable and balanced life. They do not believe in chance or luck, they believe in their hard work and believe in getting benefits by working hard. At the same time, they stay away from quarrels and hassles. They forgive the mistakes of the people in front of them very easily. For this reason people look at them with a good eye. Such people often like to relax and stay in their comfort zone. Such people hate uncertainty.

when your index finger is longer than your ring finger

People whose index finger is longer than the ring finger, such people have a lot of faith in themselves. Such people are like natural leaders. They are very careful about everything. Before doing every work, after taking time and thinking, they put their hands in that work. Such people work carefully in all matters be it business or relationship. Do not make any kind of haste in taking decisions. Such people take the advice of others before doing any kind of work. These people avoid haste.

