Finland is the happiest country in the world for the sixth year in a row

March 20 - BLiTZ. The United Nations produced the annual World Happiness Report. Surveys were conducted and analytical data collected on the subject of which country people are the happiest. It turned out that for the sixth time in a row, Finland becomes the happiest country in the world.

The rating was compiled primarily from the following components: the level of healthcare and the health of citizens, freedom, generosity and corruption, citizens’ incomes and social support.

It is noteworthy that Finland not only won, but significantly pulled ahead. This country is followed by Denmark, Iceland, Israel, and the Netherlands.

Russia is on the 70th line.