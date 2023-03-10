Finland pledges to transfer €29 million to Ukraine in aid

The Finnish authorities intend to provide Ukraine with €29 million in aid. On March 10, reports press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.

“Ukraine has turned to Finland for support, in particular, to meet immediate and long-term needs related to education, the environment and radiation safety. Finland will provide Ukraine with €29 million in humanitarian aid and support for development cooperation.

As part of the message, it was explained that €15 million of this amount will be directed to humanitarian assistance, and another €14 million to development cooperation.

“To cope with this, people need food, shelter and medicine, and children need to go to school. We must also remember that our support should help Ukraine recover from the war,” Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari said in a statement.

It is noted that €5 million will be transferred to Kyiv through the Humanitarian Fund of Ukraine of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. It is noted that he is engaged in maintaining food security, as well as providing medical services and housing in emergencies. Another €5.4 million will come through the World Food Program (WFP) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Helsinki intends to transfer the rest through Finnish public organizations.

Earlier that day, US President Joe Biden included $6 billion in support for Ukraine in the country’s 2024 budget. Direct assistance to Ukraine will amount to approximately $1 billion and will include $753 million in assistance in the areas of cybersecurity, disinformation and emerging needs.

On January 17, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced that the republic would provide support to Ukraine as long as necessary.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the Western supply of weapons to Ukraine and the training of the Ukrainian military in the West, noting that this leads to an escalation of the conflict and makes NATO countries a member of it.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The decision on it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.