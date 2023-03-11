Finnish Prime Minister allows sending fighter jets to Ukraine

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin spoke about considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with fighter jets along with other allies. She made such a statement during a trip to Kyiv, reports Yle.fi on Friday, March 10th.

“Yes, I think we can discuss Hornet, whether it will be possible to transfer them to Ukraine and what preparation will be required for this,” Marin said.

We are talking about American fighter-bombers McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet. The Prime Minister noted that a decision was made in Helsinki to purchase new military aircraft. She also added that the issue of supplies to Ukraine is now at a very early stage and requires extensive international cooperation.

Earlier that day, the Finnish authorities announced financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €29 million. As part of the message, they explained that €15 million of this amount would be used for humanitarian assistance, another €14 million for development cooperation.

On January 17, Marin announced that the republic would provide support to Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the Western supply of weapons to Ukraine and the training of the Ukrainian military in the West, noting that this leads to an escalation of the conflict and makes the NATO countries its participants.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The decision on it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.