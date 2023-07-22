FIR against 4 officers including SE of UPPCL in case of high tension line collapse in Budaun

Lucknow: A case has been registered against four officials of UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) in Budaun district for the death of three people of the same family and injuries to three others due to falling of high tension power line while sleeping outside their house on Thursday night. Three engineers and station officers including SE have been named in the FIR. Ishrat Bi (47) and her two sons Arun Khan (25) and Nikki (22) were killed in the accident. Ishrat’s husband Mohammad Sajid (55), her brother Aslam and grandson Aneeb Khan (12) were injured in the incident. All six were sleeping outside their house at the time of the accident.

Raja Khan, Arun’s elder brother, explained that “the power supply was erratic, leaving my family members sleeping outside the house. Around 1.30 am, a power cable fell on them, and they cried for help. I rushed to save them, while my neighbors called the electricity department to cut off the power supply. The person at the power station did not respond immediately, forcing me to go there myself. By the time I reached, it was too late, and my mother, sister and brother had already lost their lives.” was gone.”

Case registered under section 338 or 304A of IPC

Budaun DM Manoj Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of each of the deceased. Bisauli CO Sunil Kumar said, “An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 338 (causing grievous hurt by endangering life or personal safety) and 304A (causing death by negligence) against engineer Mohd Mian Qureshi, assistant engineer Ram Gopal, executive engineer Ram Lal and an unidentified sub-station officer on duty.”

