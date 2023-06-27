FIR lodged against two officers of Sinfer in honorarium scam, know what is the whole matter

The CBI has registered an FIR against former director of the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (SIMFER) Dr PK Singh and chief scientist AK Singh in an honorarium scam of more than 1.39 billion. While others have been made unknown accused in this case. Both of them are accused of withdrawing money in honorarium head by violating the rules of CSIR. There is an allegation of taking honorarium of Rs 15,36,72,000 on the former director and Rs 9,04,31,337 on AK Singh.

What is the matter :

On June 25, the CBI has registered an FIR against the former director and chief scientist of Simfer. A copy of the FIR was uploaded on the CBI site on Monday. An FIR has been registered against both of them under sections 420, 13(2) and many other sections. A complaint was received from a known source that the then director of Sinpher took honorarium between the years 2016 and 2021 by breaking the rules. It is alleged that CSIR has suffered a loss of Rs 1,39,79,97,871 in this honorarium item.

According to the FIR, an MoU was signed on October 28, 2015, in which Cifer got an order for quality testing of coal. In this case, Cifer was chosen as the third party sampling agency. This MoU was for 10 years. There was also a provision to continue it for the next five years.

1.39 billion paid over five years:

According to the FIR, between the year 2016 and March 25, 2021, Rs 1,39,79,97,871 was paid as honorarium among the scientists, officers and personnel of Sinpher. In this, Rs 15,36,72,000 (approx) was transferred to the then director’s account and Rs 9,04,31,337 (approx) to AK Singh’s account as honorarium.

The amount of honorarium was also distributed among the non-technical personnel of Simfer. Prima facie this case is considered wrong. It has been said that this is a violation of CSIR rules. There is also an allegation of irregularities in the selection of other personnel. Inspector Amarnath Thakur has been made IO by CBI Dhanbad SP PK Jha.

The allegation of honorarium scam is wrong. Since the inception of CSIR, scientists and personnel have been getting honorarium. The honorarium has been paid as per the rules. The income of the institute increased during his tenure. That’s why the honorarium amount has also increased.-Dr.

PK Singh, Former Director, CIMFR