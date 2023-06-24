FIR lodged against village head’s family in Ballia, video of vandalizing poor’s house went viral

Baliya. In Singhpur village under Fafna police station, the police has stepped up action in the case of breaking into the house of a poor man and assaulting a woman by the family members of the village head. In this case, on the application of the victim, the Fifna police has registered an FIR against the family members of the village head. Police can arrest these accused soon and send them to jail. Fafna SO Rohan Rakesh Singh himself is investigating this incident. Please tell that the video of vandalizing and fighting in the house went viral on social media. It can be seen in the viral video that the family members of the village head are breaking into the house. On the other hand, Rishikesh Verma, the husband of the village head, is standing and getting this work done.

Action in the case of breaking into the house

However, on the basis of viral videos, Fafna SO Rohan Rakesh Singh has spoken of arresting the bullies who vandalized and assaulted the house soon. According to the information, on the last day, the family members including the head husband Rishikesh Verma suddenly entered the house of Lalchandra Verma and started vandalizing it. When this was opposed by the victim, he was assaulted while abusing him. Not only this, the house made of tin shed along with the boundary wall was demolished. In which thousands have been damaged by breaking the brick kept for building a new house. The victim also says that these people have also threatened to kill her.

The victim informed on dial 100.

During the incident, the victim informed Dial 100. The police reached the spot and inspected the spot after reaching the spot. The victim Runni Devi says that the family of the head of the village has a grudge against her over something. Last day, due to old enmity, the people of Pradhan’s house vandalized his house while fighting.

SO said the accused will be arrested soon

Fafna SO Rohan Rakesh Singh told that on the basis of Tahrir given by the victim, the matter is being investigated by registering an FIR. According to the video, some of the accused have been identified. The accused who vandalized the victim’s house will be arrested soon. Strict action will be taken against the culprits.