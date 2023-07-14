FIR on 63 including Bihar BJP State President, 4 MPs, 11 MLAs, 7 MLCs, case on 4000 unknown

63 on charges of breaking the barricades at Dak Bungalow Square during the BJP’s assembly march in Patna on Thursday, as well as attacking the police with lathis, pelting stones, obstructing government work, not following government instructions, putting chili powder in the eyes, etc. A case has been registered against the named and four thousand unknown in Kotwali police station on Thursday. Case number 516/23 has been registered on the statement of Cooperative Officer cum Magistrate of Draft and sub-inspector Pooja Kumari has been appointed as the investigator. BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary, four MPs, 11 MLAs, seven MLCs and other leaders have been made accused in this case.

Case filed against these leaders

Prominent politicians on whom the FIR has been lodged include former Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkisher Prasad and Renu Devi, MPs Sushil Kumar Singh, Satish Chandra Dubey, Ramkripal Yadav and Pradeep Singh. While a case has been registered against MLAs Nitin Naveen, Nand Kishore Yadav, Arun Sinha, Neeraj Kumar Bablu, Jeevesh Mishra, Prem Kumar, Vijay Khemka, Murari Mohan Jha, Sanjay Saraogi and Jeevesh Kumar. Similarly, MLC Mangal Pandey, Shahnawaz Hussain, Devesh Kumar, Jeevan Kumar, Santosh Kumar Singh, Sunil Chaudhary have been named as accused. Apart from this, a case has also been registered against BJP national minister Rituraj Sinha, Yuva Morcha Patna district president Udyam Vishal and Ashish Sinha, son of Kumhrar MLA Arun Sinha.

Case has been registered under these sections of IPC

A case has been registered against all under IPC sections 188, 147, 149, 323, 324, 337, 338 and 353.

Note: In all these sections, except for obstruction of government work i.e. section 353 of IPC, all sections are bailable. There is a provision of maximum punishment of three years in all sections.

Unknown will be identified from CCTV footage

SSP Rajeev MishraHe told that in this case the unknown people will be identified on the basis of the picture obtained from the CCTV footage and video recording and they will also be made accused.

How did BJP leader Vijay Singh die if not in lathicharge? Revealed from the post mortem report

BJP MLA-Legislative Councilors submitted memorandum to the Governor

On the other hand, the NDA has demanded an inquiry into the lathi charge case on BJP’s assembly march on Thursday either by the sitting judge of the Patna High Court or by the CBI. On Friday, all the BJP MLAs in the NDA – Legislative Councilor, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLJP state president Prince Raj met Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and submitted a memorandum to this effect.

District administration accused of covering up the case

The delegation that reached the Governor was led by Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council cum BJP State President Samrat Chaudhary. In the memorandum, the NDA leaders have said that instead of fixing the responsibility for the barbaric lathi charge by the police and the murder of Vijay Kumar Singh, the state government and the district administration are trying to cover up the murder. That’s why fair investigation is necessary.

Sudden lathicharge on a peaceful procession

The delegation told that BJP MPs, MLAs, Legislative Councilors and Leader of the Opposition were marching peacefully along with thousands of workers in the Bihar Vidhansabha march that left Gandhi Maidan. Before reaching Dak Bungalow Square, the police suddenly started lathi-charging the peaceful procession. As a result, hundreds of workers, MPs and MLAs got serious injuries and they are admitted in various hospitals in Patna. In this sequence, BJP’s Jehanabad District General Secretary Vijay Kumar Singh also died.

Action on the behest of CM and Deputy CM: NDA

NDA leaders have said that the Chief Minister is also the Home Minister of Bihar, while the Deputy Chief Minister is chargesheeted, and the march was organized to remove him. Brutal action was taken by the police and administration on the behest of these two, which is very disappointing and sad for a healthy democracy. Vivek Thakur, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Janak Singh, Renu Devi, Sanjay Saraogi, Shahnawaz Hussain, Janak Ram etc. were included in the delegation.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inL5xIuIb4c)