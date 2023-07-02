FIR registered against the person who made lewd remarks on Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar in Bareilly, police is searching

Bareilly : Pradeep Deval, resident of Nagar Panchayat Dhaura Tanda, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, is the State Vice President of Rashtriya Sanatan Shakti Sangathan. There is an allegation of indecent remarks on social media against him after Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad was shot at Bhojipura police station. In this case, a complaint was given to the Bhojipura police station on behalf of Bhim Army’s media in-charge Akash Sagar, along with key officials. The police has registered an FIR against the accused and started searching.

An FIR under sections 153, 295A, and 67 has been lodged against accused Pradeep Deval at Bhajipura police station on behalf of Bhim Army’s media in-charge Akash Sagar. He says that after the murderous attack on Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, State Vice President of Rashtriya Sanatan Shakti Pradeep Deval had made a controversial post on social media. The accused had written in the post that Chandrashekhar Ravan’s backyard was shot, followed by Jai Bhim Jai Bhim Jai Saria Jai ​​Cement.

Along with this, in the second post, he himself wrote about getting the attack done. Said, someone had to be killed, why would he shoot only one bullet. This post was becoming very viral on social media on Saturday. Because of which the Bahujan Samaj expressed displeasure along with the officials of the Bhim Army. After this a complaint was given to Bhojipura police station. Police has started investigation by registering an FIR against the accused.

Accused Pradeep Deval had also posted a controversial post on Facebook. This Facebook post is becoming increasingly viral on social media. However, the police is keeping an eye on those who spoil the atmosphere by posting objectionable posts on social media.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad was fatally attacked by car-borne shooters in Deoband, Saharanpur on Wednesday. His bullet had passed through his waist. Along with this, there was damage in the car as well. However, the Saharanpur police arrested one of the accused on Sunday. In this, a young shooter named Vikas is a resident of Karnal. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been given to the police by the DGP for successfully unveiling the incident in 72 hours. However, Bhim Army Chief has raised questions on the disclosure of the incident.

