FIR registered on 5 in Bareilly’s history sheeter Ajay murder case, accused of murder on betting complaint

Bareilly : History-sheeter Ajay Valmiki was shot dead on Saturday night near Prem Nagar police station in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. In this case, the father of the deceased has filed a report of murder and conspiracy against 5 people. Along with this, SC ST Act has also been imposed on the accused. The police took one of the accused into custody, while the rest of the accused fled. The police is looking for them. It is said that the deceased had complained about betting to the police in the morning. After this, the son was murdered in the night.

History-sheeter Ajay Balmiki, resident of Nai Basti Narkulaganj of Baradari police station area of ​​the city, was going towards Didipuram by bike with his friend Lucky on Saturday night. Meanwhile, bike-borne assailants shot him dead in the temple near Prem Nagar police station. Lucky saved his life by entering the police station. But, there was a stir after this massacre.

The police caught Vinay, one of the accused involved in the murder, from the spot. However, the two accused in the murder case were absconding. On Sunday, the police have filed a report against the accused Rahul, Vinay, Nitin, Jagmohan alias Tannu and Bhagwan Swaroop alias Lale on the Tahrir of the father of the deceased. In this, the police arrested Vinay from the spot. An FIR has been registered against the accused on charges of murder as well as conspiracy.

Police engaged in investigating criminal history

Police has started searching after registering an FIR against the accused. Along with this, the criminal record of the accused is being scrutinised. It is said that many cases are registered against the accused. Preparations are also going on for Goonda Act and NSA action against them.

The deceased history-sheeter Ajay Balmiki had come out of jail 20 days ago in the case of chain snatching. It is said that the history-sheeter was already suspected of murder. Due to which he used to take precaution. He had also demanded security by taking action against the accused in Baradari police station. However, the police did not take the matter seriously. There were 13 cases registered against the deceased in Premnagar and Baradari police stations.

Premnagar police reached the spot as soon as the incident was informed. The police immediately admitted Ajay to the district hospital for treatment. But, the doctor declared him dead. Due to this there was a hue and cry in the family of the deceased. The police took the dead body in possession and sent it to the postmortem.

