FIR will be lodged against employee Bhanu Pratap in land scam case, Hemant Soren government ordered

The Jharkhand government has ordered registration of an FIR against Bhanu Pratap, an employee of Badgai Zonal Office of Ranchi, who came under the scanner of ED in the land scam case. The order related to this has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner. The government has taken this decision in the light of the information shared by the ED under Section 66(2) of the PMLA. It is noteworthy that on April 13, the ED had raided the premises of former Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, Chhavi Ranjan, Zonal Officer of Bargain and employee Bhanu Pratap and other people related to land business.

During the raid, a total of 17 important documents related to the land of Badgai zone, diary and Rs.3 lakh in cash were seized from the house of employee Bhanu Pratap. The name and address of the people who gave the money taken in lieu of land work are recorded in the diary. Several irregularities were also found in the examination of documents related to the land.

The matter of writing the names of other people by cutting the name already written in Register-to, entering the details of the land on the online portal and the name of the concerned owner without making any entry in the document, came to the fore. After this, the ED informed the state government about these facts under section 66(2) of the PMLA and requested to take necessary action against the employee in the light of the order of the Supreme Court.