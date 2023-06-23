FIR will be lodged against teachers who put fake documents for transfer, this is the latest news of Teacher Transfer

Lucknow. The Basic Education Department has made up its mind to take legal action against the teachers who use fake and forged documents to take advantage of inter-state transfer. The Yogi government has come into action after complaints of taking weightage on the basis of incurable disease, disability and other fake certificates. Such teachers have been given the last chance to take back their documents and give the correct information to the BSA office. Warned of legal action if found guilty in the investigation.

preparation for dismissal from service

An official of the education department said that complaints have been received from various sources. The transfer is being done on the basis of weightage, so it is being ensured that no one takes undue advantage on the basis of wrong documents. An FIR will be lodged against the cheating teachers. Can be done up to dismissal from service.

These teachers will be transferred, the portal did not open for online application, teachers were divided on the basis of transfer marks

Complaint about fake documents

On June 8, the secretary of the UP Basic Education Council issued a letter to all district basic education officers, ordering them to start the process of inter-district transfer. The standard of marks has been fixed in the transfer. As soon as the notification of transfer is issued, the number of incurable patients has increased drastically. The situation is that in comparison to the number of teachers who are to be transferred in each district, a large number of those who have taken weightage on the basis of incurable diseases and government jobs have applied.

Teachers are mobilizing against basic teachers transfer policy, some went to court, some complained to CM

Weighting is given like this

For every completed year of service – 1 point

Divyang Teacher / Teacher – 10 marks

Suffering from incurable serious disease – 20 marks

Husband and wife in government service – 10 marks

Single parent – 10 points

Female – 10

National award winning teacher / teacher – 05

State awardee teacher / teacher – 03