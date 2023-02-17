Fire at a warehouse with trucks in Magadan eliminated

Firefighters in Magadan extinguished a fire in a warehouse with trucks. This was reported on Friday, February 17, in the press service of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

The warehouse caught fire on the morning of February 17 on the 6th km of the Main Highway. It contained fuels and lubricants, special equipment, automotive rubber and flammable liquids. According to available information, the fire area was about 600 square meters. m, writes REGNUM.

Extinguishing the fire was complicated by the fact that the fire covered a large area, the TV channel notes. “360”. Firefighters managed to evacuate eight pieces of equipment, the rest burned down.

According to local media, there were trucks repaired and ready for transportation to Chukotka in the warehouse, their total cost was 15-20 million rubles.

Experts from the test fire laboratory and interrogators are working on the spot. The causes and circumstances of the incident are established.

There were no casualties as a result of the fire.