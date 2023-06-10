FIRE-BOLTT (Fire-Bolt) becomes the world’s number 2 smartwatch brand leaving behind Samsung

FIRE-BOLTT (fire-bolt) registered a growth of 57% in the quarter and its shipments almost tripled compared to the previous year

Indian smart wearable brand FIRE-BOLTT has revolutionized the smartwatch industry by securing the second position in the global smartwatch market. According to Counterpoint’s Q1 2023 report, FIRE-BOLTT is now leading India’s position in the global smartwatch market with 9% market share. It has left behind industry giants such as Samsung and Huawei. This is a significant milestone for FIRE-BOLTT, which entered the smartwatch category just 3 years ago in 2020. The brand was recently adjudged India’s No. 1 smartwatch player by IDC and Counterpoint report further cementing its position as a leading brand in the segment.

FIRE-BOLTT has registered phenomenal growth since launching its first smartwatch in October 2020. The brand started with a mere 0.3% market share and within a year saw a staggering jump of 11.6%. In the year 2022, FIRE-BOLTT took the industry by storm by becoming the No. 1 smartwatch brand within 15 months of its first smartwatch launch. The brand captured a market share of 24.6% in Q1 2022 and registered a 2000% YoY growth despite the industry growing at a steady pace.

According to the latest Counterpoint report, the shipments of FIRE-BOLTT (fire-bolt) almost tripled over the previous year and the brand registered a growth of 57% in the quarter. The report also highlights the impressive growth of India’s smartwatch market, which registered an annual growth of 121% in the first quarter of 2023.

Furthermore, after being inspired by the call to action by the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, FIRE-BOLTT has accepted the challenge of Make in India. The brand takes pride in the fact that over 99% of its portfolio is now Made in India in the first quarter of 2023.

Commenting on this achievement, Arnav Kishore and Ayushi Kishore, Co-founders of FIRE-BOLTT, said, “We are extremely honored and proud to place an Indian brand in the league of global frontrunners. This milestone is a testimony to our relentless focus on innovation, quality and cost-effectiveness. Our agile product strategy, strong focus on R&D, and our unwavering commitment to provide the most affordable yet quality products to our consumers are some of the most important reasons for our extraordinary growth. We will continue to work tirelessly to make FIRE-BOLTT a global force and achieve even greater achievements in the near future.

With over 30 smartwatch launches in the last six months, FIRE-BOLTT has rocked the market with a host of smartwatch options offering latest industry features at affordable prices. The promotion of products, smart features and affordable pricing have made FIRE-BOLTT one of the biggest names in the smartwatch category.

FIRE-BOLTT started its journey in the year 2015 and was one of the first brands to revolutionize the Indian market with best-in-class products developed with latest technology. Led by a team of young co-founders, the brand today has set a benchmark in the industry with its revolutionary product portfolio, aggressive marketing and sales efforts. FIRE-BOLTT’s return to the top of the smartwatch market is a significant achievement, and the company looks set to maintain its leadership position with its commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction.

