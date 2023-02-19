Fire breaks out at US military base in Syria after rocket attack

As a result of a rocket attack on a US military base in Syria, a fire broke out. This was reported on February 19 by the TV channel Al Hadath.

It is noted that one of the rockets hit the helipad, next to which there was a fuel tank, as a result, ignition occurred.

According to the channel, an alarm has been declared at military facilities near the Koniko and Al-Omar fields. The troops are on high alert.

Earlier that day, it became known about the shelling of an American military base located in the province of Deir ez-Zor.

On February 14, the US military shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle, believed to be of Iranian manufacture, that was allegedly conducting reconnaissance at a US military base in northeast Syria.

On January 4, a US military base in northeastern Syria came under rocket fire. It is noted that two rockets were fired. No one was hurt in the attack.

Prior to this, on December 30, it was reported that a US military base in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor was subjected to rocket fire. According to the Directorate General of Radio and Television of Syria, several rockets were fired at a military base located near the El Omar oil field.

The press service of the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM) on November 25 announced a rocket attack on an American base near the city of Ash Shaddad.

The US military controls territories in the north and northeast of Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasek and Raqqa. On July 22, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar. He noted that the US military has been in Syria for a long time in violation of international norms.