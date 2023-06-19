Fire breaks out in Chhattisgarh’s Korba shopping complex, three people die of suffocation

Korba : A massive fire broke out in a two-storey shopping complex in Korba city of Chhattisgarh on Monday. In this incident of arson, three people including a woman died due to suffocation. It is being told by the officials that at least 17 people injured in this incident have been admitted to the hospital. Talking to the media, Korba District Collector Sanjeev Jha said that a cloth shop caught fire at 1.30 pm in the premises located near Transport Nagar intersection of the city, which gradually spread to other shops as well.

20 shops in the shopping complex caught fire

Korba District Collector Sanjeev Jha said that the shopping complex has about 20 shops and a bank branch. He said that within 15 minutes of receiving information about the fire, fire brigade teams of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), CSEB, BALCO reached the spot and police, home guards and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel started the rescue operation. Gave.

#WATCH , A fire broke out in Transport Nagar market of Korba in Chhattisgarh today. Three people have died and over ten people were rescued in the fire incident, said Sanjeev Kumar Jha, Collector Korba. pic.twitter.com/OJT45cxhqu

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 19, 2023



Three people died due to suffocation

He told that the fire in the shopping complex was extinguished within about one and a half hours and about 20 people were evacuated from the building. He told that three of these people died due to suffocation due to smoke. He told that the other rescued people have been admitted to the hospital and their condition is said to be normal.

MP Fire News: Satpura building in Bhopal caught fire or was it set? Congress asked many questions to the BJP government

short circuit fire

District Collector Sanjeev Jha told that according to preliminary investigation in this case of arson, due to short circuit, there was a fire in a clothes shop earlier. After this, this fire gradually spread to other shops as well. He told that investigation is being done in this regard. In the video of the complex which was hit by the fire, some people are seen jumping from one corner of the first floor on the mattress laid on the ground.