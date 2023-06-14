Fire broke out at Kolkata International Airport, three fire brigade vehicles present on the spot

The news of a fierce fire is coming out at Kolkata Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in West Bengal. Airport official told ANI, Kolkata Airport 3C departure terminal building has caught fire.

Three fire brigade vehicles present on the spot

After the news of fire inside the airport, at least three fire engines have been deployed to extinguish the fire. Officials said that there was no information about any casualty in the incident. Meanwhile, CISF said, there was a fire at the D Portal check-in counter. Passengers and staff were evacuated from the terminal building due to smoke. There is no damage in the accident. All passengers are safe. The fire has been extinguished.

Fire reported at Kolkata Airport’s security check-in area. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/Ui8Ou5Di8N

Airport fire brought under control

The Airports Authority of India, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport Kolkata issued a statement saying that there was a minor fire at 9:12 pm at the check-in area Portal D. Which was completely extinguished by 9:40 pm. All the passengers were evacuated safely. Due to the smoke, the check-in process was suspended for some time. Check-in and operations have now resumed.