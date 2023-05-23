Fire broke out in a grocery store in Kanpur, fire brigade saved 4 lives...

Kanpur , The orgy of fire was seen in different areas of the city. While there was a fierce fire in two shops in Kakadev area in the morning, in the evening, a huge fire broke out in Rakesh General Store located near Sote Baba Mandir in Kidwai Nagar area. The fire engulfed the whole building including the shop in no time. Got it. During this, the entire building turned into a cloud of black smoke due to the flames. People were stunned to see the horrific scene of smoke. In a hurry, the fire department was informed. On the information of the same fire, a heavy force including DM Visakh ji Iyer and Police Commissioner BP Jogdand also reached. With the help of fire brigade and police, the work of evacuating the people trapped inside the building started.

shop below and house above

firefighters battling fire

There is a shop of Rakesh Kirana Store near Sote Baba Mandir in Kidwai Nagar which was closed on Tuesday. The family of the owner of the shop lives upstairs in the same building. Suddenly a fire broke out in the grocery store at 5 o’clock in the evening and this fire engulfed the godown and the house above, the entire building turned into black smoke. On the information of the incident, fire brigade and heavy force along with DM and Police Commissioner reached. Where the fire personnel, due to hard work, safely rescued the people trapped inside the house and also controlled the fire. However, the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained. But, it is being speculated that the fire broke out due to short circuit.

DM and Police Commissioner also reached

On the information of the fire, a heavy force including DM and Police Commissioner also reached. DM Visakh ji Iyer told that information was received that a grocery store was on fire. Everyone has been evacuated safely along with fire brigade and police force. The same police commissioner BP Jogdand told that there was a fire in Rakesh General Store. On information, the fire has been controlled by the fire brigade and police personnel and the people who were inside the building have also been evacuated safely. There has been no loss of life. An estimate will be made later on the extent of the loss.