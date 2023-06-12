Fire in a fuel truck in Philadelphia, America, flyover on the highway collapsed

Washington, June 12 (Hindustan). A fuel truck suddenly caught fire on the highway in Philadelphia, USA. A flyover on the highway collapsed due to the fire.

According to media reports, a sudden fire broke out in a truck carrying petroleum products on Interstate Highway 95 in Philadelphia, USA. Fire engines reached there on the information of the fire, but the fire was so strong that it took more than an hour for the fire engines to extinguish it. Due to this terrible fire in the oil tanker, the northern roads of the highway were badly damaged, while the road falling on the south side was also not safe. According to the fire department, due to this fire or heat, there was an explosion under the road. Due to this, parts of the flyover started collapsing after some time. The road to the north collapsed suddenly, while the road to the south was badly damaged.

Philadelphia Governor Josh Shapiro said he was going to declare the incident a disaster protocol to secure federal funds to reopen the highway. He said at least one vehicle was trapped under the debris of the highway collapse. We are also trying to trace the casualties caused by the fire and the collapse of the highway. He expressed satisfaction that no other vehicle came on the highway at the time of the incident.