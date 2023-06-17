Fire in moving car on Patna’s Rajabazar flyover, people were in panic due to fear of explosion

Suddenly a car caught fire on the Rajabazar flyover of Patna and in no time the car was gutted. The accident happened near pillar number 92 of the bridge. Due to the incident, the traffic system on the flyover was disrupted for a long time. During this, people were in panic due to the possibility of explosion in the petrol tank of the car and were avoiding passing near the car. This incident is of Saturday night. The headquarters of Bihar Police is also located a short distance from the spot.

Police removed the car with the help of a crane

After getting the information about the fire, the fire engine went to the spot, but by the time they reached, the whole car was burnt. The fire brigade controlled the fire in the vehicle, then it was removed from the road with the help of a crane. Due to this incident, the traffic system on the bridge was disrupted and people had to face a lot of trouble due to the jam. After this, when the police removed the car with the help of a crane, the traffic returned to normal. During this, people were in panic due to the possibility of explosion in the petrol tank of the car.

fire in moving car engine

It is said that the engine of a moving car suddenly caught fire near pillar number 92 of Rajbazar bridge. The fire took a gigantic form in no time. However, the occupants of the car came out immediately and somehow saved their lives by running away. Due to the fire, people stopped passing on the bridge from side to side of the car.

possibility of fire due to heat

On getting information about the matter, along with Shastri Nagar police station, the fire engine reached the spot and then the fire was controlled. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet. Probably due to technical fault due to extreme heat, the possibility of fire is being expressed.