Firing again in Ranchi, land dealer Kamrul Haq’s life saved, militant organization TSPC had asked for levy

Land trader Kamrul Haque survived being shot by criminals on Sunday. The incident took place at 7:30 pm at Mukhtar Hotel located at Haji Chowk in Ratu police station area. Suspecting that Kamrul was in the hotel, the criminals fired four bullets, but the bullet hit the hotel operator Mukhtar Ansari’s leg and Ejaz Ansari, a hotel worker, on his hand. After firing, the criminals fled towards Ring Road Tilta. After the incident, the people present there took both the injured to RIMS for treatment. It is being told that Kamrul Haq had left from there just before the incident.

Land businessman Kamrul Haque is also the Sadar of Block Anjuman Committee and has been JMM District Vice President. The hotel in which the incident took place is located in its own complex in Kamrul. He said that on July 9, a levy of Rs 50 lakh was demanded from him by the Area Commander of the Third Conference Presentation Committee (TSPC). Along with this, a threat was given that if the money was not given, he would be killed. An FIR has also been registered in this regard at Ratu police station.

DSP reached the spot, investigation:



DSP Praveen Singh inspected the spot after the incident on Sunday. He told that the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scrutinised. The culprit will be identified and arrested immediately. Kamrul has expressed doubt on two people Raja alias Wasim Khan and Imtiaz regarding the incident. Of these, Raja has been taken into custody by the police, while Imtiaz is absconding. Imtiaz’s mobile phone has been switched off since July 9, due to which the police have not been able to reach him.

A levy was sought from TSPC on February 4 as well. Raja and Imtiaz are coal barons and act as informers for TSPC. Both of them had talked about solving the matter at that time. After talking to him, I stopped getting phone calls.

Kamrul Haq, land dealer

Those who are firing are the people of TSPC only. They are being identified on the basis of CCTV footage. He will be arrested soon. On whom Kamrul expressed doubt, one of the persons could not be caught because his phone was switched off.

Naushad Alam, Rural SP