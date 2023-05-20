Firing on policemen during vehicle checking in Patna, a constable got shot

In Patna, fearless criminals started firing during vehicle checking on Saturday. A policeman was injured in the firing by bike-borne criminals. Injured constable Ram Avtar has a bullet wound on his knees. The policeman has currently been admitted to a private hospital. Where her treatment is going on.

Criminals absconded after firing

In fact, a campaign of intensive vehicle checking was being run by the police. Meanwhile, the police stopped two people riding the bike for investigation. Then the bike rider started firing at the police. In this sudden firing, a bullet hit constable Ram Avtar in the knee. After this incident, an atmosphere of panic has been created in the area. The police admitted the injured policeman to a private hospital where doctors declared the injured Ram Avatar out of danger. On the other hand, the accused who opened fire fled from the spot, for whose arrest raids are being conducted.

news is updating