First approval for 67 investment proposals worth 793.97 crores in Bihar, know in which areas investment will be made

In the 47th meeting of the Bihar State Investment Promotion Board, 67 proposals worth more than two crores have been approved for the first stage. In this, an investment of Rs 793.97 crore has been proposed. These decisions have been taken in the meeting held under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner.

18 proposals in the field of food processing

According to the official information released by the Industries Department, maximum 18 proposals are in the field of food processing. The total investment in this has been proposed to be more than 435 crores. Apart from this, proposals of 104.75 crores in 18 proposals of rice mill, 62.48 crores in 11 proposals of general manufacturing, 42.64 crores in six proposals of textile sector, 62.99 crores in four proposals of tourism sector, 41.97 crores in four proposals of plastic and rubber sector and In the remaining six proposals, investment proposals worth 43.78 crore have been approved.

Most Important Investment Proposal

Two maize based units are proposed in Thakurganj of Kishanganj. Potential investment of 238 crores and 92 crores in this

25.57 crore investment proposed in Amul Milk Processing Unit in Muzaffarpur

Proposed investment of 36.88 crores in textile unit in Gaya

38.27 crore investment in Resort and Hotel in Motihari

Investment of 14.53 crores in construction of hotel in Daud Nagar of Siwan

32 crore investment proposed in two units of plastic and rubber sector in Patna

Investment of 19.93 crore possible in health care sector in Gaya

11 crore investment proposal in air cooler manufacturing unit in Bhojpur

Agreement on 51 investment proposals of less than two crores

Apart from this, consent has been given to 51 investment proposals of less than two crores. A total investment of 52.49 crores is proposed in this. 20.54 crores in 20 proposals for food processing, 84.50 lakhs in one rice mill, 11.12 crores in nine proposals of general manufacturing sector, 6.93 crores in nine proposals of plastic and rubber, 4.97 crores in textile sector, 89 in two proposals of small machine manufacturing. An investment of Rs 2.24 crore has been proposed in two proposals of lakh, IT and ITES and Rs 2.64 crore in three proposals of health care. It has been agreed to be placed in the meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board.

