First assessment exam for mercury teachers of Jharkhand on July 30, but this big change happened

Ranchi: In Jharkhand, the first assessment exam of assistant teacher (para teacher) will be held on July 30. Jharkhand Academic Council declared the exam date on Friday. Such trained para teachers will be included in the examination, who are not successful in the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test. The honorarium of teachers successful in the examination will be increased by 10 percent. From July 20, teachers will be able to download the admit card from Jharkhand Academic Council’s website www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac.

There has been a change in the predetermined marks for the exam. About 47 thousand mercury teachers in the state have not passed the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test. Out of these, 43 thousand teachers have submitted the application. Earlier the exam was to be of 250 marks. Now the exam will be of 150 marks. In class one to five, Hindi, English, Urdu (Urdu teacher), regional and tribal language, mathematics, environmental science, mental efficiency and reasoning test will be taken. The examination of tribal and regional language, Hindi and English will be of 30 marks each.

The examination of Mathematics, Environmental Science, Child Development will be of 25 marks each. The test of mental efficiency and reasoning will be of 15 marks. At the same time, in class six to eight, Hindi, English, Urdu (Urdu teacher) and regional and tribal language, child development and mental efficiency and reasoning examinations will be held under compulsory subjects. The examination of these subjects will be of 105 marks. The examination of the remaining 45 marks, science, language and social science, will be conducted for the subject of which the candidate will be a teacher.

Compulsory to appear in the assessment test:



It is mandatory for teachers to appear in the assessment test. The teacher will get four chances to appear in the examination. If teachers do not appear in the examination, then one of their opportunities will be considered as over.