First big announcement of Modi’s US tour, big deal on armed drone purchase

Washington, June 22 (Hindustan). The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is currently on a tour of America. The first major announcement has come amidst tremendous excitement about the tour. It is learned that a big deal has been done between India and the US on the purchase of armed drones. The White House has termed the deal as a ‘mega deal’.

Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden, who arrived in Washington amid a warm welcome, are to hold talks between personal and high-level delegations. Many announcements are also to be made on the relations between the two countries during this visit. For this, Modi and Biden will also jointly address journalists. While waiting for a formal announcement, the first major announcement of Modi’s visit has been made. A statement issued by the White House, the residence of the US President, said that Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden will announce a mega deal on Thursday on the purchase of General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper armed drones bought by India.

29 thousand crore deal

The MQ-9 Reaper drone is very important for India’s national security. Its deployment will ensure the security of Indian Ocean, Chinese border along with other international borders. India will get 30 combat drones from this deal of about 29 thousand crore rupees. Of these, 14 will go to the Navy and eight each to the Air Force and the Army.

capable of retaliating

The General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drone is one of the most dangerous weapons in the world. This unmanned aerial vehicle can fly at an altitude of 50,000 feet for more than 27 hours. Equipped with cameras, sensors and radar, it can collect intelligence. Its special feature is that it can detect threats and retaliate against surface-to-air weapons.