First-ever in-person keyboard customization contest marks a milestone in Bangladesh’s tech culture

The “Keeb Showdown” event was not just a competition; it was a celebration of a subculture that has been steadily gaining traction in Bangladesh. The event was held at BCS Computer City, a hub for tech enthusiasts, making it the perfect venue for an event of this kind. The contest was part of the larger City IT Mega Fair 2023, which aims to showcase technological advancements and foster a community of tech enthusiasts.

The competition featured 40 custom-built keyboards, each a labor of love and a testament to the skill and dedication of their creators. The keyboards were evaluated based on two primary criteria: aesthetic uniqueness and sound quality. These criteria reflect the dual nature of keyboard customization as both an art and a science. Malik Zubayer U. Haider, the winner of the competition, described the experience as “an otherworldly feeling,” emphasizing the emotional investment that goes into creating a custom keyboard.

MechaBoards BD, one of the organizing groups, has been a cornerstone in building this community. Founded in September 2021, it has already amassed 21,000 members on its Facebook group. The community serves as a valuable resource for newcomers and veterans alike, offering advice on everything from purchasing the right components to troubleshooting issues. Samiul Alam, an admin of MechaBoards BD, mentioned that the event was a significant step toward actualizing the community’s goal of bringing like-minded ‘keyboard nerds’ together.

The growing popularity of keyboard customization in Bangladesh is part of a larger global trend. In a world increasingly dominated by virtual interactions, the tactile experience of a well-crafted keyboard offers a touch of personalization and luxury. Ifat Al Baqee, another admin of MechaBoards BD, likened the hobby to “a lego building hobby for tech enthusiasts,” emphasizing its appeal to those who enjoy hands-on, creative activities.

While the event was a local affair, it reflects broader changes in how technology is consumed and customized. It’s not just about what technology can do for us anymore; it’s also about how we can make technology a part of who we are. In this sense, the “Keeb Showdown” is more than a competition; it’s a snapshot of a changing culture, both in Bangladesh and around the world.