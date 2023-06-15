First Hindu-American conference held in US Parliament with Vedic chanting

Washington, June 15 (Hindustan Times). The first Hindu-American conference was held in the US Parliament House Capitol Hill with Vedic chanting. In this conference called American for Hindus, the attention of the law makers of America was drawn towards the problems of the Hindu community living in America.

The conference began with Vedic chanting and prayer. Romesh Japra, who is leading the conference, said that our Hindu values ​​are fully shared with the US Constitution, they resonate with the Bhagavad Gita, so we are dedicated to giving a voice to Hindu Americans. He told that for the first time this conference is being organized for political participation. American Hindus are active in cultural, social, economic, religious and all other fields, but we are far behind in politics.

The American for Hindus conference was organized by the American for Hindus Political Action Committee along with 20 other diasporas. About 130 Indian American leaders from cities like Florida, New York, Boston, Texas, Chicago, California etc. attended the conference.

Japra said that there are many good scientists, doctors and intellectuals in our community but we haven’t had that much success in politics yet, so for the first time we all Hindu American leaders and 20 different organizations have come together. Speaker of the US Parliament, Kevin McCarthy and several other leaders of the Democrat and Republican parties also attended the conference.