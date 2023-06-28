First kidney transplant done under Ayushman Bharat scheme in UP, Nazish gets new life on Bakrid

Ghaziabad: Under the leadership of the Yogi government, the first kidney transplant was successfully done in UP under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Through this kidney transplant, 28-year-old Nazish of Meerut district got a new life on the occasion of Bakrid. This is considered a big gift for Nazish and his family.

Salim Ahmed and Sabeela’s 28-year-old daughter Nazish had kidney failure in Walidpur village, located in Daurala block of Sardhana tehsil of Meerut district. When shown to the doctors, they asked for a kidney transplant. Salim and his son Azam were somehow living with the family by working hard. In such a situation, he got worried after hearing the cost of kidney transplant.

But Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana solved his problem. Under this scheme, complete treatment of Nazish was possible without any expense. After kidney transplant, Nazish also reached his family on Bakrid and the whole family is very happy. Nazish’s sister Farheen told that mother (donor) Sabila is completely healthy. Our family has received a priceless gift from the Ayushman Bharat scheme on Eid.

Nazish’s family got information from the dialysis center in Gangnagar that kidney transplant facility has started for the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat scheme at Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital. Azam contacted Yashoda Hospital and then after all the legal process, on June 20, the team of Dr. Prajit Majumdar from the Department of Nephrology and Dr. Vaibhav Saxena, Dr. Niren Rao and Dr. Kuldeep Aggarwal from the Department of Urology performed a kidney transplant.

A week after the transplant, on June 27, the mother-daughter duo were discharged from the hospital and sent home. Dr. Upasana Arora, MD and CEO of Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital, told that this has been possible only by joining the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. With this scheme, there will be no problem for the poor to get expensive treatment. We are feeling proud by doing the first kidney transplant in the state. This has been possible only because of our expert team of doctors.

Sangeeta Singh, CEO of the State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS), told that Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has been made for the common man. Ayushman card is lifeline for the poor people who cannot afford the expenses of the disease. He told that so far 2.9 crore Ayushman cards have been made in Uttar Pradesh. So far 22.8 lakh people have been benefitted by this. Till now, the government has distributed an amount of more than Rs 2,700 crore under the head of treatment. This amount has been given in 80% private hospitals and 20% government hospitals.