First liquor party on the banks of Ramganga river in Bareilly, then friend’s dead body thrown in river, youth dies

Bareilly: Friends first had a liquor party on the banks of the Ramganga river passing through Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. When there was an argument in the intoxication of alcohol, the friends thrashed the young man and threw him into the river. The young man died. The police took the body into custody and sent it to the postmortem. Along with this, the accused friend was arrested. Police is inquiring. Ravi Sonkar alias Bobby (22 years), a resident of Ramchandra Nagar Colony, near Balaji Mandir located on Badaun Road in Subhash Nagar police station area of ​​the city, was a furniture artisan.

Left the house asking to take bath in Ramganga

The relatives of the deceased told that he had left the house with his friends saying that he wanted to take a bath in the Ramganga. Ravi did not return home till late night. Jagatpal, the brother of the deceased told that when he called Bobby’s number, one of his friends received the call. That. He started talking thinking it as his number. He reached the river bank in search of him. There Bobby’s friend was sitting on the bank of the river in a state of intoxication. Asked him about Bobby, but he could not tell anything. After this the relatives informed the police.

scars on body

Shortly after, Bisharatganj police station reached the spot. Police strictly interrogated Bobby’s friend. After this, Bobby’s body was found lying in the river. There were injury marks on his body. The relatives of the deceased allege that Bobby was beaten to death by friends. After this, Bobby’s body was thrown into the river. Police took the accused into custody. After this, the investigation is going on. Along with this, the matter is being investigated.

