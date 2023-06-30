First look of Ritesh Pandey’s upcoming film “Tu Tu Main Main”

The first look of actor Ritesh Pandey’s upcoming film “Tu Tu Main Main” is out. The first look of the film has been released by Jio Studios, which is a horror comedy film. Jio Studios has carved a niche for itself with rich content in different languages, Bhojpuri being one example. Where once again the film ‘Tu Tu Main Main’ with Bhojpuri superstar has been sealed by Jio Studios.

Bahrahal Jio Studios presented movie “Tu Tu Main Main” starring Ritesh Pandey, Vikrant Singh Rajput, Madhu Sharma, Yamini Singh in lead roles. Whereas in the film, the presence of veteran actors like Bhojpuri’s most versatile actor Awadhesh Mishra, Prakash Jaish, KK Goswami, Mahesh Acharya and Dev Singh makes the film even more special, a glimpse of which is also visible in the first look of the film. Is. The trailer of the film is going to release on 1st July 2023, but before that the first look of the film is attracting the audience. In this, the facial expressions of all the actors are going to generate curiosity about the film. Suffice it to say that the first look of the film has surely created excitement and interest among the cine-goers.

By the way, let us tell you that Jyoti Deshpande, Avinash Rohra, Sameer Aftab and Venkat Mahesh are the producers of Jio Studios Presents and Madz Movies and Actual Movies Production’s film ‘Tu Tu Main Main’. The director is Praveen Kumar Gudri.