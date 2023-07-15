First meeting of FOSTA Board today, oath taking ceremony at Convention Center, Sarsana on 23rd July

face. In the just concluded elections of the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association, the entire development panel has won with a huge majority. The first board meeting of selected directors has been convened in the board room of STM tomorrow, Saturday. According to sources, this meeting has been called by the election committee, in which all the 41 selected directors will be present. The names of the President and General Secretary will be announced in the meeting. The officers of the election committee will be relieved of the responsibility by handing over the income from the sale of nomination papers and expenditure in the election and the old papers to the new office bearers. According to the sources, on the formation of the new executive, a grand swearing-in ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 23, at the Convention Center of the Chamber of Commerce, Sarsana.