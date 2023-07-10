first monday of sawan huge crowd of devotees gathered in shiva temples rjl

Sawan Monday 2023: Today is the first Monday of Sawan. Worshiping Bholenath with a true heart on this day gives auspicious results. On the first Monday of Sawan, there was a crowd of devotees in Shiva temples since morning. Kachla Ghat of Badayun, and Kanwaris carrying water from Haridwar performed Jalabhishek at Alakh Nath Temple, Dhopeshwar Nath Temple, and Tibri Nath Temple in Bareilly. The Shiva temples of the city were decorated in the night itself. Devotees asked for their wishes by doing Darshan, worship and Jalabhishek of Lord Bholenath. The crowd of Shiva devotees is expected to increase further in the last Monday. During the worship, the sound of Har Har Mahadev resounded in the pagodas. The doors of the temples were opened for the devotees since morning. Arrangements were made for worship, consecration, and darshan for women and men in separate queues by placing bamboo bats in the temples. However, groups of Shiva devotees started coming from late night itself to have darshan of God. Strict security arrangements were made in view of the huge crowd of devotees on the first Monday of Sawan. Along with the temples, a large number of police forces have been deployed on the roads.