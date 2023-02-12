First on the counter: how Makhachev defeated Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev defeated Alexander Volkanovski in the main fight of the UFC 284 tournament, which took place on February 12 in Perth, Australia. The Russian won the most difficult five-round fight by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47). Makhachev defended the lightweight championship belt for the first time in his career, inflicting the first defeat in the UFC on an Australian opponent. After the fight, the 31-year-old fighter said that he did not expect such tough resistance from his opponent and now he is rightfully the best in the promotion, regardless of the weight category.

Place in the stalls

For a fighter from Russia, this fight was the first defense of the belt in the lightweight division. The Australian, after four successful featherweight defenses, moved up a category to become a double champion. The fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski also challenged the first line in the ranking of fighters outside the weight categories. For the first time in UFC history, a duel took place in which the first number of the pound for pound rating met with the second. At the same time, Makhachev was already considered the obvious favorite before the fight. Fans and experts noted his advantage in size and physical strength.

Islam and Alex came to this meeting on record winning streaks. Makhachev before the fight in Perth won 11 times in a row, and took the last five fights ahead of schedule. Volkanovski went on a series of 12 successful fights. In the last six, he only finished the opponent once, but the faces of his opponents were consistently dealt critical damage.

At the beginning of the first round, the opponents “shooted” for a long time. In the first minute, everyone reported only one kick. Both were incredibly careful, but by the end of the second minute, Alex flew forward and shocked Islam with a right hand. Makhachev did not fall, but Volkanovski was inspired by a successful hit. The Australian acted as the first number, climbed to cut himself and almost went to the knockdown. As a result, Makhachev pressed the opponent to the net, scored a takedown and went behind his back. Alex tried to fight back, and he succeeded. Islam was unable to close the lock on Volkanovski’s neck, and the Australian managed to smirk, even being in a dangerous position.

Alex looked extremely dangerous in the standing position. He was ready to fight, confidently went forward, but still ended up at the net, where Islam translated him. But there were problems with holding: the Australian got up and again went to the wheelhouse. Alex seemed to be hoping for one lucky hit that would end it all. Only now, Makhachev also did well in the standing position. The Russian shook his opponent several times, and soon he no longer looked so confident. Makhachev occupied the center of the octagon and at some point interrupted Alex, but still tried to take the fight down. The round ended in a clinch, and Islam took him for sure.

In the third segment, Makhachev was in no hurry to go to his feet. Alex acted dangerously in the stand, and one of his low kicks seriously knocked down Islam. By the middle of the round, the Russian made an attempt to press the applicant to the net, but Volkanovski’s physical strength was amazing – every time he found the strength to get up. 30 seconds before the end, Alex stepped forward, and it even seemed that he dropped Makhachev into a knockdown. But Islam, rather, just slipped on the canvas. In the corner, Javier Mendez told the Russian that the round was close, and it really was – it can be given to one or the other.

Fifth – for Alex

At the beginning of the fourth segment, the fighters exchanged fire with jabs, and then Islam abruptly went to his feet and dragged Alex to the net, going behind his back. Makhachev got a real chance to finish, but the Australian defended himself perfectly from the choke. The opponents staged a strange felling on the ground – instead of trying to get a reception, Islam beat Alex, and he answered every blow. Makhachev lay behind Volkanovski for the whole round and, despite his opponent’s heavy blows, took him for sure.

The final five-minute period began with Makhachev’s cool actions in the standing position, but at the first opportunity he transferred Alex to canvas. The Australian, however, rose again. Makhachev brought down his opponent from time to time, but he did not give in, and in a minute and a half he himself scored a takedown, from which Islam, of course, also quickly got up. Soon the Russian fell into a knockdown – after a powerful overhand from Volkanovski. Alex climbed into the guard and beat Islam hard until the siren. The fifth round is exactly for the Australian.

A hematoma shone under Makhachev’s right eye, while Alex did not have such serious damage. And until the last it was not clear what the judges would decide. Even when Bruce Buffer announced the results of the judges’ calculations – 48:47, 48:47, 49:46 – there were doubts. But Islam Makhachev took the victory by unanimous decision – he defended the belt.

“He is such a small but difficult opponent,” Makhachev told Michael Bisping after the fight. – Thank you, Alex. Very good, tough fight. I understand what I need to add. Thanks Perth. What surprised? Preparation. I thought it would be easier on the ground, but this guy got better. I proved why I am number one. Like it or not, I am the best fighter in the world right now! What’s next? I need a real challenger. Not fake, real. And please, people, do not forget about Turkey and Syria, we are with you!

Volkanovski reacted to the defeat with the utmost dignity, and began by asking his compatriots to applaud Islam.

“No one gave me a chance, but I gave it to myself and expected to win,” said the Australian. – He was good. I prepared well, in some positions I could squeeze more and treated them lightly. But it was a great fight. He should have respected my wrestling and grappling, and maybe I should have respected his striking because he landed some solid punches. What’s next? I want to stay active, I’ll be back at lightweight, but for now let me handle featherweight with Yair [Родригесом].

The first Russian holder of the UFC championship belt, Oleg Taktarov, believes that Makhachev’s victory was well-deserved.

“In the fifth round, Makhachev was tired and confused,” the expert noted in an interview with Izvestia. He missed a painful blow almost to the neck, a nasty blow. If Dana White was there and he had a desire to make Volkanovski the champion, then they could give him the victory. But the judges gave marks objectively. Islam Makhachev is the strongest fighter on the planet over the past three years for sure. You don’t have to look at the record, you need to look at the legacy. Islam has great fans, polite and cultured.

Islam may have his next fight in the fall in Abu Dhabi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

