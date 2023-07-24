First sale of Realme C53 budget smartphone today, get full details of features, specifications and discount

Realme C53 Sale Starts Today: Realme has captured the Indian smartphone market very well in the recent past. Their smartphones are well-liked in the country for their value for money proposition. They have different smartphones in each segment for all types of buyers. One of the reasons behind the liking of their smartphones is that tremendous hardware setup can be seen in their smartphones according to the price. In such a situation, if you are also looking for a smartphone with the best camera quality and strong battery, then Realme’s C53 smartphone can prove to be a very good option for you. The company has recently launched this powerful smartphone with low price but advanced features. So let’s know in detail about this smartphone.

Realme C53 Specifications



If you look at the spec sheet of Realme C53 smartphone, then you have been given a big 6.74 inch display in it. For information, let us tell you that this is an IPS LCD display and supports 90Hz fast refresh rate. The display of this smartphone comes with a peak brightness of 560 nits, due to which you can use it without any problem even in outdoor conditions. This smartphone is based on Realme UI. In terms of performance, the company has used UniSoc T612 chipset in it for the best performance. For better graphics performance, Mali-G57 GPU has been used in it. Out of the box, this smartphone has been introduced with Android 13.

Realme C53 Camera and Storage

If we look at the storage options of Realme’s C53 budget smartphone, the company has supported up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If we talk about the camera setup of Realme C53, then a 108MP primary camera has been given in it. This will be the only smartphone in this segment in which a 108MP shooter has been given. An 8MP camera has been provided in the front for selfie and video calling. For information, let us tell you that the company has given 5,000mAh battery in it and also supports fast charging technology. You have been given a fingerprint sensor on the side of this smartphone.

Realme C53 Price and Offers



As we already told you that, the company has introduced this smartphone with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. Variant wise their price has also been decided. If you buy the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant of this smartphone, then you will have to pay Rs 9,999 for it, whereas, the price of its 6GB RAM variant has been kept at Rs 10,999. For your information, let us tell you that with the help of coupon discount on the base variant of this smartphone, Rs. 500 can be saved and by using the coupon on its top variant, Rs. 1,000 can be saved. Now talk about bank offers, you can buy the base model of this Realme smartphone at a monthly EMI of Rs 352, whereas, for its top model, you will have to pay up to Rs 387 monthly. Not only this, additional 5 percent cashback can be availed on purchasing this smartphone from Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Realme C53 Availability



The first sale of the Realme C53 budget smartphone will be available on the online shopping platform Flipkart and the company’s official website from 12 noon today. You can buy this smartphone from either of the two platforms.