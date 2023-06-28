First song of film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ released

After recently launching the teaser of Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, now its first song ‘Tum Kya Mile…’ has been released. In the teaser of the film, producer Karan Johar has added this song in the background without any dialogue. The 3 minute 21 second song has been shot entirely in snowy terrain and Alia’s chiffon sarees grabbed attention. This song is composed by Pritam and its lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

It is said that no Bollywood film song is complete without the famous singer Arijit Singh. The film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ has got the magic voice of Arijit. The duet Tum Kya Miley… is sung by popular singer Arijit Singh and singer Shreya Ghoshal. After the release of the song, netizens are praising Arjit and Shreya’s voice more than the actors of the film.

The film will star Ranveer Singh (Rocky Randhawa) and Alia Bhatt (Rani Chatterjee). In the teaser, Alia is seen wearing a saree in most of the scenes. Karan Johar has taken over the responsibility of director after 7 years. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, actor Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film will be released in theaters on July 28.