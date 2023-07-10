First supplementary budget of 43775 crores presented in the Legislature for the development of Bihar, know how much will be spent on which scheme

On the first day of the monsoon session in the Bihar Legislature, the first supplementary budget of 43775 crores related to the income-expenditure of the financial year 2023-24 was presented by Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. Now three months of the current financial year have also passed, the government has decided to spend an additional amount of 43774.75 crores on its schemes. In this, provision has been made for 25699.86 crore in annual scheme head, 18071.10 crore in establishment and committed expenditure head and 3.78 crore in central sector scheme head.

Highest expenditure on overall education

Out of this amount of supplementary budget, maximum 6223 crore will be spent on overall education, 4000 crore on Saat Nischay-2, 2000 crore on CM Gram Sampark Yojana and 2000 on land acquisition for road and pool construction. At the same time, 660 crores for construction of Panchayat government building, 554 crores for construction of secondary school building, 340 crores for construction of medical college and hospital, 230 crores for Patna Metro Rail Project, 150 crores for Chief Minister’s Old Age Pension Scheme and industrial A provision of 150 crores has been made for the scheme and 126 crores for the Extremely Backward Caste Entrepreneurs Scheme.

9650 crores set aside for contingency fund and 4036 crores for electricity subsidy in supplementary

Provision of additional amount has been made for the establishment and expenditure head of the first supplement. In this, a provision of 9650 crore has been made for contingency fund and 4036 crore for electricity subsidy. At the same time, under the recommendation of the Sixth State Finance Commission, an arrangement of Rs 1329 crore has been made for the development of villages, while according to the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, Rs 990 crore has been set aside for the development of cities. At the same time, 331 crores for the purchase of arms and ammunition of the Home Department and 50 crores for grant to the families of those who died in the cyclone.

The way is clear for intermediate and graduate pass girls to get incentive, a provision of 580 crores has been made

The amount of Mukhyamantri Protsahan Yojana will be sent to the account of about five lakh intermediate and graduate pass girls. For this, a provision of 580 crores has been made in the first supplement. In this, 330 crores has been earmarked for the Chief Minister’s Intermediate Passed Incentive Scheme Seven Determination-2 and 250 crores separately for the Chief Minister’s Graduate Passed Incentive Scheme Seven Determination-2.

