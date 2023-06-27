First the PM should show the paper, then the people of the country will show it: Abhishek

Nadia, Shamu Rajak: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee attacked the central government in a public meeting focused on panchayat elections at Anami Sangh Maidan in Badkulla, Krishnaganj assembly constituency of Nadia district of West Bengal. On this day, he targeted the BJP for 100 days work money, many schemes including CA. Started campaign for panchayat elections.

Abhishek directly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on NRC issue

Keeping in mind the Matua vote bank in this part of Nadia, Abhishek Banerjee directly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of citizenship and NRC. Abhishek said: It is being said that the paper before 1972 should be shown as proof of citizenship. Show the prime minister paper first. Then the people of the country will show. They think that whatever they want to do by pressing the remote control, they will do it. Then the people of the country will also push them out of power by pressing the EVM switch.

BJP is misleading people

Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the BJP is misleading the people. The lotus is the symbol of hypocrisy and the grass of hope. In the name of NRC, the Center has removed the names of 19 lakh people in Assam, out of which 12 lakh are Hindu Bengalis. The Trinamool MP claimed that even after almost four years, the BJP government at the Center has not yet framed the rules for the citizenship bill. By giving wrong information about CAA, it has served its own interest. The BJP also misled the people of Ranaghat and Thakurnagar on the issue of citizenship. Now people will answer this.

Call for Trinamool Delhi campaign within one and a half months

Abhishek Banerjee said that Trinamool will call for Delhi campaign within one to one and a half months after the end of the panchayat elections. Abhishek’s complaint is that Mamta Banerjee’s government is giving money to the people through various schemes and the BJP government at the center is taking that money by increasing the price of kerosene-petrol-LPG. Thousands of rupees are being collected in the name of Aadhaar card fine. Abhishek also commented that Nirav Modi, Lolit Modi, Vijay Mallya have fled abroad only with the support of BJP. The victory of the BJP means that development will be hindered. Abhishek taunted that he has proved this by withholding the money for 100 days work and housing scheme.

